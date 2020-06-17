All apartments in Doral
Last updated June 19 2020

10800 Northwest 88th terrace

10800 Northwest 88th Terrace · (786) 592-2443
Location

10800 Northwest 88th Terrace, Doral, FL 33178

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
10800 Northwest 88th terrace Apt #216, Doral, FL 33178 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: allowed. Beautiful Apartment, Fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Washer and dryer inside the unit, ceramic tile, and carpet. New ceiling fans in rooms. Walk-in closets with drawers, open kitchen granite countertops and wood cabinets, swimming pool, and gym. Great location! close to major highways, shops, and airports. !Easy to show! [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3593268 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10800 Northwest 88th terrace have any available units?
10800 Northwest 88th terrace has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10800 Northwest 88th terrace have?
Some of 10800 Northwest 88th terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10800 Northwest 88th terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10800 Northwest 88th terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10800 Northwest 88th terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 10800 Northwest 88th terrace is pet friendly.
Does 10800 Northwest 88th terrace offer parking?
No, 10800 Northwest 88th terrace does not offer parking.
Does 10800 Northwest 88th terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10800 Northwest 88th terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10800 Northwest 88th terrace have a pool?
Yes, 10800 Northwest 88th terrace has a pool.
Does 10800 Northwest 88th terrace have accessible units?
No, 10800 Northwest 88th terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10800 Northwest 88th terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 10800 Northwest 88th terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10800 Northwest 88th terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 10800 Northwest 88th terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
