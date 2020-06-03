All apartments in Doral
10750 NW 66th St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:35 AM

10750 NW 66th St

10750 Northwest 66th Street · (305) 219-3476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10750 Northwest 66th Street, Doral, FL 33178
Doral Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Come enjoy the incredible lifestyle of Doral Isles, a community like no other, surrounded by lakes, green spaces, world-class amenities like soccer fields, tennis, baseball and basketball, beach volleyball, private beach, swimming pools and playground, state of the art gym and more ... a true Club Paradise. This 3 bedroom condo has new flooring and a new granite counter, new washer and dryer, spectacular floor plan with ample spaces, huge walk-in closet, perfect layout for family dinners while enjoying the most relaxing and breathtaking view of the lake . This is a great opportunity to live in the condo of your dreams! Easy to show! Call us now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10750 NW 66th St have any available units?
10750 NW 66th St has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10750 NW 66th St have?
Some of 10750 NW 66th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10750 NW 66th St currently offering any rent specials?
10750 NW 66th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10750 NW 66th St pet-friendly?
No, 10750 NW 66th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 10750 NW 66th St offer parking?
No, 10750 NW 66th St does not offer parking.
Does 10750 NW 66th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10750 NW 66th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10750 NW 66th St have a pool?
Yes, 10750 NW 66th St has a pool.
Does 10750 NW 66th St have accessible units?
Yes, 10750 NW 66th St has accessible units.
Does 10750 NW 66th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10750 NW 66th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 10750 NW 66th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10750 NW 66th St does not have units with air conditioning.
