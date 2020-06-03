10750 NW 66th St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible basketball court gym playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Come enjoy the incredible lifestyle of Doral Isles, a community like no other, surrounded by lakes, green spaces, world-class amenities like soccer fields, tennis, baseball and basketball, beach volleyball, private beach, swimming pools and playground, state of the art gym and more ... a true Club Paradise. This 3 bedroom condo has new flooring and a new granite counter, new washer and dryer, spectacular floor plan with ample spaces, huge walk-in closet, perfect layout for family dinners while enjoying the most relaxing and breathtaking view of the lake . This is a great opportunity to live in the condo of your dreams! Easy to show! Call us now.