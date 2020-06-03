10750 NW 66th St

Amenities
Come enjoy the incredible lifestyle of Doral Isles, a community like no other, surrounded by lakes, green spaces, world-class amenities like soccer fields, tennis, baseball and basketball, beach volleyball, private beach, swimming pools and playground, state of the art gym and more ... a true Club Paradise. This 3 bedroom condo has new flooring and a new granite counter, new washer and dryer, spectacular floor plan with ample spaces, huge walk-in closet, perfect layout for family dinners while enjoying the most relaxing and breathtaking view of the lake . This is a great opportunity to live in the condo of your dreams! Easy to show! Call us now.