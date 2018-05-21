All apartments in Doral
Find more places like 10621 NW 54th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doral, FL
/
10621 NW 54th St
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:19 PM

10621 NW 54th St

10621 Northwest 54th Street · (305) 632-2706
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Doral
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10621 Northwest 54th Street, Doral, FL 33178
Doral Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful family home in the heart of Doral in highly Sands with access to Doral Club House. If you are looking for rare to find garden lot with large pool to enjoy the beautiful South Florida weather this is your home. Beautiful and efficient floor plan, make this 4 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bathrooms house, the perfect home for a large family. Living room, family room, kitchen, garage and 1/2 bathroom downstairs, 4 rooms 2 baths 2 baths upstaris. Driveway fits up to 4 cars. Two walking closets. The garage fits an additional vehicle and motorcycle. Can be rent with or with out furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10621 NW 54th St have any available units?
10621 NW 54th St has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10621 NW 54th St currently offering any rent specials?
10621 NW 54th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10621 NW 54th St pet-friendly?
No, 10621 NW 54th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 10621 NW 54th St offer parking?
Yes, 10621 NW 54th St does offer parking.
Does 10621 NW 54th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10621 NW 54th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10621 NW 54th St have a pool?
Yes, 10621 NW 54th St has a pool.
Does 10621 NW 54th St have accessible units?
No, 10621 NW 54th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10621 NW 54th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10621 NW 54th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10621 NW 54th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10621 NW 54th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10621 NW 54th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St
Doral, FL 33178
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave
Doral, FL 33122
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St
Doral, FL 33178
Camden Doral Villas
4600 NW 114th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
Gran Vista
4400 NW 79th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave
Doral, FL 33178
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct
Doral, FL 33122

Similar Pages

Doral 1 BedroomsDoral 2 Bedrooms
Doral Apartments with GymDoral Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Doral Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL
Lauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Doral Landings East

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity