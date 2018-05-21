10621 NW 54th St

Amenities

garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful family home in the heart of Doral in highly Sands with access to Doral Club House. If you are looking for rare to find garden lot with large pool to enjoy the beautiful South Florida weather this is your home. Beautiful and efficient floor plan, make this 4 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bathrooms house, the perfect home for a large family. Living room, family room, kitchen, garage and 1/2 bathroom downstairs, 4 rooms 2 baths 2 baths upstaris. Driveway fits up to 4 cars. Two walking closets. The garage fits an additional vehicle and motorcycle. Can be rent with or with out furniture.