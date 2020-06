Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage internet access

Live in the nice and gated community of Doral Cay, in the heart of Doral.

2,200 of Sq Ft, Huge Master Bedroom with a big walk in closet.

Washer & Dryer on the second floor, pavers in the patio.

Modern Kitchen with Quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

Beautiful Club house with Gym, pool table, pool etc.



FREE INTERNET- CABLE - BASIC ALARM