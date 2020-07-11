Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

36 Apartments for rent in Doctor Phillips, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Doctor Phillips apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in spec... Read Guide >
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
$
42 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,101
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,238
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1224 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
133 Units Available
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,487
751 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1195 sqft
Located off of Orlando’s famed “Restaurant Row” in the desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood, Lake House by Alta features more than just beautifully appointed homes. It offers a lifestyle of casual yet refined lakefront living.
Results within 1 mile of Doctor Phillips
Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
$
157 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1331 sqft
Transform your life with inspired living in the heart of the International Corridor. Shorten your commute, enjoy luxury amenities, and relish leisurely activities in a private tranquil setting.
Results within 5 miles of Doctor Phillips
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
21 Units Available
Park Central
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1321 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
28 Units Available
Metro West
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1531 sqft
Elegant units feature crown molding and plush carpet. Eat-in kitchens have efficient appliances and garbage disposal. Community has a tennis court, putting green and a gaming lounge. Near shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,278
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1426 sqft
There’s a home waiting for you at ZEN! This luxurious midrise apartment community features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, located near the Grand Cypress Golf Course.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
30 Units Available
Venetian Isle
6506 San Francesco Way, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,852
1432 sqft
A beautiful community with luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with a Mediterranean flair.We invite you to transport yourself to an upgraded level of luxury right at your front door.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,167
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,926
1290 sqft
Near Highway 70. This newly renovated community sits under pine trees. On-site fitness center, pool, and basketball court. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
27 Units Available
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,003
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1356 sqft
Apartments have fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens and unique floor plans. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool and two lighted tennis courts. Easy access to I-4 is great for commuters.
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
33 Units Available
Millenia
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1782 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
32 Units Available
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,251
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1320 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
30 Units Available
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1233 sqft
Located near SeaWorld and other top Orlando attractions. Resort-style apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Work at the business center or conference room, or relax in the game room.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
23 Units Available
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,312
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1267 sqft
Close to I-4 and Florida's Turnpike, and attractions, such as Discovery Cove, Gatorland, SeaWorld Orlando. Luxury units feature high-end finishes and one-to-three bedroom floor plans. On-site pet-friendly amenities, including mobile pet grooming and pet park.
Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
$
41 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
$
38 Units Available
Millenia
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
30 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
211 Units Available
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,370
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1098 sqft
Alta Headwaters
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
20 Units Available
Williamsburg
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,363
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1426 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online.
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
$
12 Units Available
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,217
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1165 sqft
Prime location close to Disney World and just a short drive to downtown dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes BBQ grill, clubhouse and dog park.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
26 Units Available
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1279 sqft
Located near Universal Orlando Resort, highways, and outlet shopping. Modern 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with extra storage, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Detached garage available with monthly fee. Pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
Kirkman North
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1497 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. On-site tennis court, covered heated spa, baby room,and grilling area. Car care center provided. Cinema room available. Security access in place. Garages available for residents.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
Florida Center North
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1279 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
133 Units Available
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,341
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,157
1368 sqft
NOW OPEN! Tour today and receive a $5.00 Starbucks e-gift card. The Addison is not merely about its sheer loveliness.
Results within 10 miles of Doctor Phillips
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
44 Units Available
Hunters Creek
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,283
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1545 sqft
This lakeside community has easy access to the shopping along Route 417. Luxury amenities include hot tub, garage parking, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Residents will love the space provided by walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Doctor Phillips, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Doctor Phillips apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Doctor Phillips apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

