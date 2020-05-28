All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Find more places like 8825 Latrec Ave 6105.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doctor Phillips, FL
/
8825 Latrec Ave 6105
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

8825 Latrec Ave 6105

8825 Latrec Ave Unit 6105 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Doctor Phillips
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8825 Latrec Ave Unit 6105, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8825 Latrec Ave 6105 Available 07/01/19 SAND LAKE PRIVATE RESIDENCES -

(RLNE3256545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8825 Latrec Ave 6105 have any available units?
8825 Latrec Ave 6105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
Is 8825 Latrec Ave 6105 currently offering any rent specials?
8825 Latrec Ave 6105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8825 Latrec Ave 6105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8825 Latrec Ave 6105 is pet friendly.
Does 8825 Latrec Ave 6105 offer parking?
No, 8825 Latrec Ave 6105 does not offer parking.
Does 8825 Latrec Ave 6105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8825 Latrec Ave 6105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8825 Latrec Ave 6105 have a pool?
No, 8825 Latrec Ave 6105 does not have a pool.
Does 8825 Latrec Ave 6105 have accessible units?
No, 8825 Latrec Ave 6105 does not have accessible units.
Does 8825 Latrec Ave 6105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8825 Latrec Ave 6105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8825 Latrec Ave 6105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8825 Latrec Ave 6105 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Doctor Phillips 1 BedroomsDoctor Phillips 2 Bedrooms
Doctor Phillips 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDoctor Phillips Apartments with Pool
Doctor Phillips Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College