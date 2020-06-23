8755 THE ESPLANADE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry hot tub

Lake Front Living on Big Sand Lake in Vizcaya! A 24-hour guard gated community located in Dr. Phillips. This 2-bedroom, 2-bath unit comes tastefully decorated and fully furnished, all you need to bring are clothes and a tooth brush! Split bedroom, large eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and upgraded cabinets, laundry room, tray ceilings, upscale tile in all areas except master and guest bedroom. The master bedroom is open and airy with a view of the lake and patio access, luxurious master bath with a spa garden tub, separate shower, granite counter tops and mirrored closet doors. Large sliding doors in the living room open to the balcony also overlooking the lake. From your balcony you can see the Orlando Eye and a beautiful skyline. Location is everything, close to major highways and attractions, famous "Restaurant Row", shopping and much more. On your balcony you can enjoy gorgeous sunrises and spectacular fireworks from the Theme parks.