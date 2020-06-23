All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Find more places like 8755 THE ESPLANADE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doctor Phillips, FL
/
8755 THE ESPLANADE
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

8755 THE ESPLANADE

8755 The Esplanade · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Doctor Phillips
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8755 The Esplanade, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
Lake Front Living on Big Sand Lake in Vizcaya! A 24-hour guard gated community located in Dr. Phillips. This 2-bedroom, 2-bath unit comes tastefully decorated and fully furnished, all you need to bring are clothes and a tooth brush! Split bedroom, large eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and upgraded cabinets, laundry room, tray ceilings, upscale tile in all areas except master and guest bedroom. The master bedroom is open and airy with a view of the lake and patio access, luxurious master bath with a spa garden tub, separate shower, granite counter tops and mirrored closet doors. Large sliding doors in the living room open to the balcony also overlooking the lake. From your balcony you can see the Orlando Eye and a beautiful skyline. Location is everything, close to major highways and attractions, famous "Restaurant Row", shopping and much more. On your balcony you can enjoy gorgeous sunrises and spectacular fireworks from the Theme parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8755 THE ESPLANADE have any available units?
8755 THE ESPLANADE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 8755 THE ESPLANADE have?
Some of 8755 THE ESPLANADE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8755 THE ESPLANADE currently offering any rent specials?
8755 THE ESPLANADE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8755 THE ESPLANADE pet-friendly?
No, 8755 THE ESPLANADE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 8755 THE ESPLANADE offer parking?
No, 8755 THE ESPLANADE does not offer parking.
Does 8755 THE ESPLANADE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8755 THE ESPLANADE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8755 THE ESPLANADE have a pool?
No, 8755 THE ESPLANADE does not have a pool.
Does 8755 THE ESPLANADE have accessible units?
No, 8755 THE ESPLANADE does not have accessible units.
Does 8755 THE ESPLANADE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8755 THE ESPLANADE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8755 THE ESPLANADE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8755 THE ESPLANADE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Doctor Phillips 1 BedroomsDoctor Phillips 2 Bedrooms
Doctor Phillips 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDoctor Phillips Apartments with Pool
Doctor Phillips Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College