7841 Sugar Bend Drive.
7841 Sugar Bend Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

7841 Sugar Bend Drive

7841 Sugar Bend Drive · (407) 506-6572
Location

7841 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7841 Sugar Bend Drive - 7841SBD · Avail. Sep 5

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Amenities

7841 Sugar Bend Drive - 7841SBD Available 09/05/20 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN DR. PHILLIPS - SANCTUARY AT BAY HILL CONDOS is nestled in the larger area of Southwest Orlando, known as Dr. Phillips. Dr. Phillips is best known for all the unique featured communities that have ultra prime real estate residential development. Dr. Phillips has many subdivisions to choose from with a extreme spectrum in pricing from the low 100k to 100 million dollar homes. It has the best in golf courses and country clubs. Dr. Phillips also has one on the lowest crime rates in Orlando, followed by having the best elementary, middle & high school.

Text Jeanine 407-506-6572 for showing!

(RLNE2363905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7841 Sugar Bend Drive have any available units?
7841 Sugar Bend Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7841 Sugar Bend Drive have?
Some of 7841 Sugar Bend Drive's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7841 Sugar Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7841 Sugar Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7841 Sugar Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7841 Sugar Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 7841 Sugar Bend Drive offer parking?
No, 7841 Sugar Bend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7841 Sugar Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7841 Sugar Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7841 Sugar Bend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7841 Sugar Bend Drive has a pool.
Does 7841 Sugar Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 7841 Sugar Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7841 Sugar Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7841 Sugar Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7841 Sugar Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7841 Sugar Bend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

