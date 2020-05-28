All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:20 AM

7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE

7829 Sugar Bend Drive · (813) 716-1969
Location

7829 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7829 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Come see this Newly Renovated, Spacious 3/2 Condo in the heart of Dr. Phillips comes with new laminate flooring throughout and a 1-car attached garage. Great open floor plan with split bedrooms and comes with Washer and Dryer. Spacious kitchen features Wood cabinetry, Granite counter tops, tiled back splash, eat-in area and a breakfast bar. Large great room with sliding glass doors that lead to the screened in patio which overlooks the Dr.Phillip's YMCA Sports fields. No backyard neighbors. Come home to a very well-maintained, gated community with beautiful lush landscaping. Enjoy all of the amenities The Sanctuary has to offer you including a community pool/spa, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis, basketball courts, 2 playgrounds and more. Only minuted from the famed Restaurant Row, Dr Phillips YMCA, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Bay Hill golf course....plus "A" rated schools. Call today and view today! Don't let this one get away! Available on July 31, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have any available units?
7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have?
Some of 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
