Home
/
Doctor Phillips, FL
/
7639 Sugar Bend Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7639 Sugar Bend Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7639 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
7639 Sugar Bend Drive - 7639 SBD Available 04/08/20 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN DR. PHILLIPS - BEAUTIFUL 2/2 WITH ONE CAR GARAGE.
COMES WITH WASHER AND DRYER!
FIRST FLOOR UNIT.
HAS GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES.
GATED COMMUNITY WITH GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT!
(RLNE2332066)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7639 Sugar Bend Drive have any available units?
7639 Sugar Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Doctor Phillips, FL
.
What amenities does 7639 Sugar Bend Drive have?
Some of 7639 Sugar Bend Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7639 Sugar Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7639 Sugar Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7639 Sugar Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7639 Sugar Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips
.
Does 7639 Sugar Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7639 Sugar Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 7639 Sugar Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7639 Sugar Bend Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7639 Sugar Bend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7639 Sugar Bend Drive has a pool.
Does 7639 Sugar Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 7639 Sugar Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7639 Sugar Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7639 Sugar Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7639 Sugar Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7639 Sugar Bend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
