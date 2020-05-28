BEAUTIFUL 2BED/2BATH CONDO LOCATED IN DR. PHILLIPS ONLY MINUTES FROM RESTAURANT ROW, INTERNATIONAL DRIVE, DISNEY WORLD ATTRACTIONS, UNIVERSAL STUDIOS & SEA WORLD AMUSEMENT PARK. THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY WITH FABULOUS AMENITIES.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have any available units?
7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have?
Some of 7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.