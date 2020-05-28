All apartments in Doctor Phillips
7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE

7460 Sugar Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7460 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
BEAUTIFUL 2BED/2BATH CONDO LOCATED IN DR. PHILLIPS ONLY MINUTES FROM RESTAURANT ROW, INTERNATIONAL DRIVE, DISNEY WORLD ATTRACTIONS, UNIVERSAL STUDIOS & SEA WORLD AMUSEMENT PARK. THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY WITH FABULOUS AMENITIES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have any available units?
7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have?
Some of 7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7460 SUGAR BEND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
