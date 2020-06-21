Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage

7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 Available 07/10/20 STUNNING Two Story Home Located in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to this property located in the gated community of Phillips Cove! This gorgeous home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Brick paver driveway leading to 3 car garages. This high tray ceiling house with lots of sunlight and beautiful interior features offers living room, formal dining room, kitchen overlooking family room, and breakfast nook has the pool view. Fully equipped gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 cabinets, and built-in Microwave & Oven. Oversized sliding glass door off family room open to covered patio and beautiful swimming pool. Fenced private backyard, no rear neighbors. Downstairs has 2 bedrooms and the spacious master suite which has large walk-in closet, master bathroom with cultured marble counter tops, big corner tub, his or her vanities and separate standing shower. Upstairs has 1 Bedroom with full bath and bonus room which can be used as an office or game room. The house has 18 upgrade tile flooring throughout downstairs and wood flooring upstairs.Great Location! Located in the heart of Dr. Phillips right around the corner from "Restaurant Row" and great shopping on Sand Lake Rd, close to all that Orlando has to offer! Excellent A rated school district (Dr Phillips Elementary, Southwest Middle and Dr Phillips High) ; walking distance to Southwest Library, Dr Phillips YMCA and Schools. Rent includes Lawn and Pool Care! Must see to appreciate!

This home is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call to schedule your private showing 407-585-2721



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE5829249)