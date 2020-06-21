All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Find more places like 7309 Harlie Street Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doctor Phillips, FL
/
7309 Harlie Street Unit 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

7309 Harlie Street Unit 3

7309 Harlie Street · (407) 258-1332 ext. 522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Doctor Phillips
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7309 Harlie Street, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 · Avail. Jul 10

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3163 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 Available 07/10/20 STUNNING Two Story Home Located in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to this property located in the gated community of Phillips Cove! This gorgeous home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Brick paver driveway leading to 3 car garages. This high tray ceiling house with lots of sunlight and beautiful interior features offers living room, formal dining room, kitchen overlooking family room, and breakfast nook has the pool view. Fully equipped gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 cabinets, and built-in Microwave & Oven. Oversized sliding glass door off family room open to covered patio and beautiful swimming pool. Fenced private backyard, no rear neighbors. Downstairs has 2 bedrooms and the spacious master suite which has large walk-in closet, master bathroom with cultured marble counter tops, big corner tub, his or her vanities and separate standing shower. Upstairs has 1 Bedroom with full bath and bonus room which can be used as an office or game room. The house has 18 upgrade tile flooring throughout downstairs and wood flooring upstairs.Great Location! Located in the heart of Dr. Phillips right around the corner from "Restaurant Row" and great shopping on Sand Lake Rd, close to all that Orlando has to offer! Excellent A rated school district (Dr Phillips Elementary, Southwest Middle and Dr Phillips High) ; walking distance to Southwest Library, Dr Phillips YMCA and Schools. Rent includes Lawn and Pool Care! Must see to appreciate!
This home is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call to schedule your private showing 407-585-2721

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE5829249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 have any available units?
7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 have?
Some of 7309 Harlie Street Unit 3's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 does offer parking.
Does 7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 have a pool?
Yes, 7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 has a pool.
Does 7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7309 Harlie Street Unit 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Doctor Phillips 1 BedroomsDoctor Phillips 2 Bedrooms
Doctor Phillips 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDoctor Phillips Apartments with Pool
Doctor Phillips Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity