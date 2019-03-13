All apartments in Dixie County
Last updated March 13 2019 at 8:45 PM

960 NE 212 TE

960 Northeast 212 Avenue · (305) 405-0615
Location

960 Northeast 212 Avenue, Dixie County, FL 32680

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 960-02 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Sierra Ridge is a family gated community, 24h security, in the border of Dade & Broward County. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Washer, and dryer in the unit. A lot of Closet space and storage. Two swimming pool and playground for kids. Assigned Parking Space, Close to Aventura Mall and Major Highways. Tile floors. A beautiful fence and private patio offer a great entertainment space. The unit will be freshly painted after tenant moves out . Please see attachment for the application process. $1,450. PER MONTH Two Months Security NO PETS $200.00 Application Fee. $300.00 refundable HOA Deposit Upon Approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

