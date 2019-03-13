960 NE 212 TE

Amenities

Sierra Ridge is a family gated community, 24h security, in the border of Dade & Broward County. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Washer, and dryer in the unit. A lot of Closet space and storage. Two swimming pool and playground for kids. Assigned Parking Space, Close to Aventura Mall and Major Highways. Tile floors. A beautiful fence and private patio offer a great entertainment space. The unit will be freshly painted after tenant moves out . Please see attachment for the application process. $1,450. PER MONTH Two Months Security NO PETS $200.00 Application Fee. $300.00 refundable HOA Deposit Upon Approval.