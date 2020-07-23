Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020

75 Apartments for rent in Desoto Lakes, FL with hardwood floors

1 of 13

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
3559 PRADO DRIVE
3559 Prado Drive, Desoto Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1406 sqft
Location, location, location!! Two bedroom, two bath home in lovely Desoto Lakes! Minutes to downtown Sarasota, Lido and Siesta Key and a short drive to the NEW UTC Town Center and I75.
1 of 29

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2
4445 Oakley Greene, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1628 sqft
Beautiful Turn Key Villa in the Meadows - Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, this tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa will make you feel right at home.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
8417 GARDENS CIRCLE
8417 Gardens Circle, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
Located in the prime location of the Gardens at Palm Aire, this 2 bedroom - 2 bath condo, fully furnished, is waiting for you to come and enjoy all of Sarasota has to offer.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 23
$
28 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,106
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23
$
73 Units Available
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1589 sqft
At The Harrison, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Situated in Sarasota, FL, our community allows you convenience to exquisite dining, shopping and entertainment spaces.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 23
$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23
$
29 Units Available
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch, The Meadows, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1393 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and custom cabinetry. Residents enjoy such amenities as a saltwater pool, a fitness center and a coffee bar. Opposite Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23
14 Units Available
Advenir At Gateway Lakes
1000 Marlin Lakes Cir, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,168
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1295 sqft
Explore on-site amenities, including a pool area with a sundeck and walking trail. Unit features vinyl wood flooring and stackable washer and dryers. Located close to I-75 and Fruitville Park.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23
$
19 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,665
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,335
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23
34 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23
12 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23
52 Units Available
Rosemary District
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,295
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 21
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.

1 of 29

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace
8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
2504 sqft
2BR/2Bath Rent-to-Own Home with a Water View! 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this stunning 2BR/2Bath home! Just one look and you are going to fall for this amazing water view home.

1 of 29

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
8432 Misty Morning Court
8432 Misty Morning Court, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
3107 sqft
3BR/2Bath Lakeview Rental or Rent-to-Own Home! NEW tile roof contracted for, will be installed as soon as the tiles arrive! Spectacular sunsets await from many rooms of this 3/2 with formal home office featuring oversized built-ins.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8
1030 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1058 sqft
1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8 Available 08/22/20 Annual unfurnished, 2/2 ground floor condo down Sarasota in gated community - ANNUAL, UNFURNISHED 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, ground floor, end unit condo in the gated community of Villagio.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
1720 Oak Lakes Drive
1720 Oak Lakes Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2118 sqft
The Lakes Estates - This Lake Estates home is completely furnished and ready for you to bring your bags! This established community is a MUST SEE! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home comes complete with a pool and spa, upgraded kitchen and wood floors and

1 of 17

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
850 S TAMIAMI TRAIL
850 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1102 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse located in Central Park 2 is close to downtown and the Bayfront. When sitting on your lanai you are overlooking the garden and pond, not a parking lot! Main floor features open floor plan with wood flooring.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
7604 LAKE VISTA COURT
7604 Lake Vista Court, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1762 sqft
LAKEWOOD RANCH***LAKE VISTA RESIDENCES***This stylish furnished Lake Vista Residence Victoria Condominium features an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 ½ baths. As you enter the unit you are greeted by a large foyer with powder bath.

1 of 48

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
888 BLVD OF THE ARTS
888 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1288 sqft
Welcome to this beautifully renovated 2BR/2Bath Condo in one of downtown Sarasota’s best waterfront locations at Condo on the Bay! Enjoy amazing views of the Ringling Bridge, Sarasota Bay, and the City Lights of Sarasota from this 9th floor

1 of 24

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
10520 BOARDWALK LOOP
10520 Boardwalk Loop, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
Stunning lake vistas from this 5th floor FURNISHED condo in Waterfront at Main Street.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Main Street Merchants
1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD
1771 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1689 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SARASOTA DOWNTOWN LIVING at it's Best. Furnished -TWO BEDROOMS and a DEN at THE RIVO AT RINGLING Condominiums in the heart of the downtown. Truly a great location to be a walker. This is a Perfect Seasonal Getaway.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Golden Gate Point
565 GOLDEN GATE POINT
565 Golden Gate Point, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Turnkey furnished condo located in the highly sought after Golden Gate Pointe neighborhood. Many upgrades including wood floors, granite, new appliances, tile back splash in kitchen and bathroom, just to name a few.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Gillespie Park
403 N OSPREY AVENUE
403 North Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1173 sqft
CHARMING DOWNTOWN COTTAGE ** STEPS TO GILLESPIE PARK ** TURNKEY FURNISHED ** UTILITIES INCLUDED ** This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath is perfect for the smaller family or professional looking for a lifestyle of convenience and excitement.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Desoto Lakes, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Desoto Lakes renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

