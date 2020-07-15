All apartments in DeSoto County
13282 SW Pembroke Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

13282 SW Pembroke Circle

13282 Pembroke Circle Southwest · (941) 255-7200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13282 Pembroke Circle Southwest, DeSoto County, FL 34269

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13282 SW Pembroke Circle · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1562 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Community on the Charlotte County line, close to shopping - This home is a 3/2/2 with a den, located in the deed restricted community of Lake Pembroke. Large open kitchen with dining area. Carpet and linoleum flooring. Screened lanai. Lawn service and irrigation for watering lawn included in rent. Washer and dryer hookups inside house. City water and sewer. A refundable pet deposit of $350.00, for a small dog, NO CATS. Call Jackie Burch, with Coldwell Banker Sunstar Rentals, at 941-661-0638 or email me at Jackie.burch@cbsmfl.com, for more information or to schedule a showing.

$1495.00 Rent
$2245.00 Security Deposit

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5769744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13282 SW Pembroke Circle have any available units?
13282 SW Pembroke Circle has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13282 SW Pembroke Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13282 SW Pembroke Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13282 SW Pembroke Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 13282 SW Pembroke Circle is pet friendly.
Does 13282 SW Pembroke Circle offer parking?
No, 13282 SW Pembroke Circle does not offer parking.
Does 13282 SW Pembroke Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13282 SW Pembroke Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13282 SW Pembroke Circle have a pool?
No, 13282 SW Pembroke Circle does not have a pool.
Does 13282 SW Pembroke Circle have accessible units?
No, 13282 SW Pembroke Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13282 SW Pembroke Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13282 SW Pembroke Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13282 SW Pembroke Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 13282 SW Pembroke Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
