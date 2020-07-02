12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE

Amenities

Heron Pointe located in Lake Suzy, Florida that features cozy condos that are very reasonably priced. This is a well-established community that continues to attract interest from snow birds looking to be close to the multiple gulf courses and close to the many shopping centers and restaurants.



Condo is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd. Floor unit with view of the lake from the screened in lanai.

Kitchen comes with glass top stove, over the hood Microwave oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, pantry, plenty of dishware, silverware, glassware, coffee maker, toaster over and a toaster, pots & pans and so much more.



Kitchen overlooks the dining area that comes with a round glass top table with 4 chairs. Living room is overlooking the screened in lanai and comes with Sofa, Loveseat, recliner chair, glass coffee table and matching glass end tables with lamps and a Flat Screen Television. The screened in Lanai does come with a small round table and chairs to sit while sipping on your favorite beverage while listening to the birds chirping and alligators in the lake. YES There are alligators and sign posted to beware of alligators and no feeding them.

Master Bedroom comes with a queen bed, end tables with lamps, dresser drawer and a walk-in closet. Master Bathroom comes with walk-in shower for convenience. Guest Bedroom comes with twin beds, dresser and a night table in between the twin beds. Guest bathroom comes with tub/shower combo and glass shower doors.

There is a stackable washer/dryer in the laundry closet in the hall between the guest Bathroom. Tile Flooring in the kitchen, living room and both bathrooms. Carpets in Master Bedroom and Guest Bedroom.