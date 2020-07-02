All apartments in DeSoto County
Find more places like 12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto County, FL
/
12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE

12538 Southwest Kingsway Circle · (941) 875-9060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12538 Southwest Kingsway Circle, DeSoto County, FL 34269

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 806 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 871 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Heron Pointe located in Lake Suzy, Florida that features cozy condos that are very reasonably priced. This is a well-established community that continues to attract interest from snow birds looking to be close to the multiple gulf courses and close to the many shopping centers and restaurants.

Condo is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd. Floor unit with view of the lake from the screened in lanai.
Kitchen comes with glass top stove, over the hood Microwave oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, pantry, plenty of dishware, silverware, glassware, coffee maker, toaster over and a toaster, pots & pans and so much more.

Kitchen overlooks the dining area that comes with a round glass top table with 4 chairs. Living room is overlooking the screened in lanai and comes with Sofa, Loveseat, recliner chair, glass coffee table and matching glass end tables with lamps and a Flat Screen Television. The screened in Lanai does come with a small round table and chairs to sit while sipping on your favorite beverage while listening to the birds chirping and alligators in the lake. YES There are alligators and sign posted to beware of alligators and no feeding them.
Master Bedroom comes with a queen bed, end tables with lamps, dresser drawer and a walk-in closet. Master Bathroom comes with walk-in shower for convenience. Guest Bedroom comes with twin beds, dresser and a night table in between the twin beds. Guest bathroom comes with tub/shower combo and glass shower doors.
There is a stackable washer/dryer in the laundry closet in the hall between the guest Bathroom. Tile Flooring in the kitchen, living room and both bathrooms. Carpets in Master Bedroom and Guest Bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE have any available units?
12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE have?
Some of 12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto County.
Does 12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12538 SW KINGSWAY CIRCLE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Plant City, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLValrico, FLIona, FLNorth Port, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLPunta Gorda, FLSebring, FLAvon Park, FLRotonda, FL
Englewood, FLVenice Gardens, FLSouth Venice, FLLehigh Acres, FLTice, FLWimauma, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLLaurel, FLFruitville, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLThe Meadows, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity