DeSoto County, FL
11644 SW Egret Circle #402
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

11644 SW Egret Circle #402

11644 Southwest Egret Circle · (941) 833-4777
Location

11644 Southwest Egret Circle, DeSoto County, FL 34269

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11644 SW Egret Circle #402 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
WATERFRONT GROUND FLOOR CONDO CLOSE TO I-75 - * WATERFRONT- BREATHTAKING WATER VIEWS.
* COMMUNITY HEATED POOL
* CLUBHOUSE
* ONLY MINUTES TO I-75, SHOPPING, GOLF COURSE ETC.
* AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED
* OPEN FLOOR PLAN

ANNUAL RENTAL. AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED! Updated ground floor unit on the water, conveniently located close to shopping, major highways, and restaurants. Only a few minutes from I-75. The unit has tile floors in the living areas and lanai, and master bedroom has new laminate flooring. Split Bedroom plan for privacy. Fantastic view of the water from the master bedroom, living room and kitchen. The master bedroom enjoys a flood of natural light & soothing water views via a wall of windows overlooking the lake. The ensuite bath sports easy access tiled shower stall & a large walk-in closet. A generous laundry room accommodates a full size washer/dryer & provides ample storage. Large updated kitchen. Sit out on the enclosed lanai and relax while watching the birds. The unit has been freshly painted throughout with a soft neutral color. This unit has a nice interior laundry and storage room. Call today for a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11644 SW Egret Circle #402 have any available units?
11644 SW Egret Circle #402 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11644 SW Egret Circle #402 have?
Some of 11644 SW Egret Circle #402's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11644 SW Egret Circle #402 currently offering any rent specials?
11644 SW Egret Circle #402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11644 SW Egret Circle #402 pet-friendly?
No, 11644 SW Egret Circle #402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto County.
Does 11644 SW Egret Circle #402 offer parking?
No, 11644 SW Egret Circle #402 does not offer parking.
Does 11644 SW Egret Circle #402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11644 SW Egret Circle #402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11644 SW Egret Circle #402 have a pool?
Yes, 11644 SW Egret Circle #402 has a pool.
Does 11644 SW Egret Circle #402 have accessible units?
No, 11644 SW Egret Circle #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 11644 SW Egret Circle #402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11644 SW Egret Circle #402 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11644 SW Egret Circle #402 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11644 SW Egret Circle #402 does not have units with air conditioning.
