11644 SW Egret Circle #402

ANNUAL RENTAL. AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED! Updated ground floor unit on the water, conveniently located close to shopping, major highways, and restaurants. Only a few minutes from I-75. The unit has tile floors in the living areas and lanai, and master bedroom has new laminate flooring. Split Bedroom plan for privacy. Fantastic view of the water from the master bedroom, living room and kitchen. The master bedroom enjoys a flood of natural light & soothing water views via a wall of windows overlooking the lake. The ensuite bath sports easy access tiled shower stall & a large walk-in closet. A generous laundry room accommodates a full size washer/dryer & provides ample storage. Large updated kitchen. Sit out on the enclosed lanai and relax while watching the birds. The unit has been freshly painted throughout with a soft neutral color. This unit has a nice interior laundry and storage room. Call today for a showing.



No Pets Allowed



