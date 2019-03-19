All apartments in Deltona
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

978 Whitewood dr

978 Whitewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

978 Whitewood Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
978 Whitewood dr Available 04/15/19 4 Bed 2 Bath Waterfront property on beautiful Lake Gleason - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 361-2010 for more information.

Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or wait for an open house to be scheduled, please check the property listing on our website periodically for updates.

Available April 15th.
TENANT IS STILL LIVING ON PROPERTY, DO NOT DISTURB!!!

This spacious house features 4 good size bedrooms and a large master with ensuite, walk in closets and lake views. This house also features a screened in porch off the kitchen. House also comes with washer and dryer hookups, central air and freshly painted and cleaned. The backyard is fenced in. Wait it gets better, this house backs on to on Lake Gleason situated on half an acre lot! Private driveway with large trees providing shade. Launch your boat, go fishing or sit on the dock after long day at work. Excellent house for entertaining.

The cost to move in is $1599 first month and $1599 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

(RLNE2609486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 978 Whitewood dr have any available units?
978 Whitewood dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 978 Whitewood dr have?
Some of 978 Whitewood dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 978 Whitewood dr currently offering any rent specials?
978 Whitewood dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 978 Whitewood dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 978 Whitewood dr is pet friendly.
Does 978 Whitewood dr offer parking?
Yes, 978 Whitewood dr offers parking.
Does 978 Whitewood dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 978 Whitewood dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 978 Whitewood dr have a pool?
No, 978 Whitewood dr does not have a pool.
Does 978 Whitewood dr have accessible units?
No, 978 Whitewood dr does not have accessible units.
Does 978 Whitewood dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 978 Whitewood dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 978 Whitewood dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 978 Whitewood dr has units with air conditioning.
