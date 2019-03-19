Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

978 Whitewood dr Available 04/15/19 4 Bed 2 Bath Waterfront property on beautiful Lake Gleason - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 361-2010 for more information.



Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or wait for an open house to be scheduled, please check the property listing on our website periodically for updates.



Available April 15th.

TENANT IS STILL LIVING ON PROPERTY, DO NOT DISTURB!!!



This spacious house features 4 good size bedrooms and a large master with ensuite, walk in closets and lake views. This house also features a screened in porch off the kitchen. House also comes with washer and dryer hookups, central air and freshly painted and cleaned. The backyard is fenced in. Wait it gets better, this house backs on to on Lake Gleason situated on half an acre lot! Private driveway with large trees providing shade. Launch your boat, go fishing or sit on the dock after long day at work. Excellent house for entertaining.



The cost to move in is $1599 first month and $1599 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.



Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.



