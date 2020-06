Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home with 1 car garage and large screen patio -- Painted in 2019 and tile floors throughout the home -- Combo living room / dining room -- All new appliances with corian counters. Centrally located in Deltona with easy access to all local amenities, Walking distance to Discover Elementary School and bus lines -- NO Pets --- Nov 1 is the move in date to this home - Currently occupied but showing and taking applications.