970 SHORECREST AVENUE

970 Shorecrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

970 Shorecrest Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
GREAT HOME IN GREAT LOCATION. MOVE-IN READY! AND EASY ACCESS TO MAIN ROADS FOR COMMUTING, SHOPPING, OR ENTERTAINMENT. NOT FAR FROM BANKS, GROCERY AND DRUG STORES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 970 SHORECREST AVENUE have any available units?
970 SHORECREST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 970 SHORECREST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
970 SHORECREST AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 SHORECREST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 970 SHORECREST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 970 SHORECREST AVENUE offer parking?
No, 970 SHORECREST AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 970 SHORECREST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 970 SHORECREST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 SHORECREST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 970 SHORECREST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 970 SHORECREST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 970 SHORECREST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 970 SHORECREST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 970 SHORECREST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 970 SHORECREST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 970 SHORECREST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
