All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 944 LEYBURN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
944 LEYBURN DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

944 LEYBURN DRIVE

944 Leyburn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

944 Leyburn Drive, Deltona, FL 32725

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Super clean 3 bed 2 bathroom 2 car garage. Located in the Saxon ridge subdivision. Split plan- Community pool- Yard maintenance include- Quick I-4 access- No Pets !!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 944 LEYBURN DRIVE have any available units?
944 LEYBURN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 944 LEYBURN DRIVE have?
Some of 944 LEYBURN DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 944 LEYBURN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
944 LEYBURN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 LEYBURN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 944 LEYBURN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 944 LEYBURN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 944 LEYBURN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 944 LEYBURN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 944 LEYBURN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 LEYBURN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 944 LEYBURN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 944 LEYBURN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 944 LEYBURN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 944 LEYBURN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 944 LEYBURN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 944 LEYBURN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 944 LEYBURN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College