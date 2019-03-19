Rent Calculator
944 LEYBURN DRIVE
944 LEYBURN DRIVE
944 Leyburn Drive
Location
944 Leyburn Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Super clean 3 bed 2 bathroom 2 car garage. Located in the Saxon ridge subdivision. Split plan- Community pool- Yard maintenance include- Quick I-4 access- No Pets !!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 944 LEYBURN DRIVE have any available units?
If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Deltona, FL
.
What amenities does 944 LEYBURN DRIVE have?
Some of 944 LEYBURN DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 944 LEYBURN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
944 LEYBURN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 LEYBURN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 944 LEYBURN DRIVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Deltona
.
Does 944 LEYBURN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 944 LEYBURN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 944 LEYBURN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 944 LEYBURN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 LEYBURN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 944 LEYBURN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 944 LEYBURN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 944 LEYBURN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 944 LEYBURN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 944 LEYBURN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 944 LEYBURN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 944 LEYBURN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
