848 Chippendale St

Amenities

pet friendly range refrigerator

2 Bed 1 Bath Home Pet Friendly OPEN HOUSE FRI SEPT 13TH 2:30-3:30PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.



Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or come check out our Open House on Friday September 13th from 2:30-3:30pm.



The cost to move in is $899 first month and $899 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.



Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.



(RLNE5046818)