Deltona, FL
848 Chippendale St
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

848 Chippendale St

848 Chippendale Street · No Longer Available
Location

848 Chippendale Street, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed 1 Bath Home Pet Friendly OPEN HOUSE FRI SEPT 13TH 2:30-3:30PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.

Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or come check out our Open House on Friday September 13th from 2:30-3:30pm.

The cost to move in is $899 first month and $899 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

(RLNE5046818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 Chippendale St have any available units?
848 Chippendale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 848 Chippendale St currently offering any rent specials?
848 Chippendale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 Chippendale St pet-friendly?
Yes, 848 Chippendale St is pet friendly.
Does 848 Chippendale St offer parking?
No, 848 Chippendale St does not offer parking.
Does 848 Chippendale St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 848 Chippendale St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 Chippendale St have a pool?
No, 848 Chippendale St does not have a pool.
Does 848 Chippendale St have accessible units?
No, 848 Chippendale St does not have accessible units.
Does 848 Chippendale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 848 Chippendale St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 848 Chippendale St have units with air conditioning?
No, 848 Chippendale St does not have units with air conditioning.
