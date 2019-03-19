Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 840 HORIZON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
840 HORIZON STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
840 HORIZON STREET
840 Horizon Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
840 Horizon Street, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes
Amenities
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Remarkably affordable 3 bed 1 bath on corner lot. New paint and carpet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 840 HORIZON STREET have any available units?
840 HORIZON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Deltona, FL
.
What amenities does 840 HORIZON STREET have?
Some of 840 HORIZON STREET's amenities include dishwasher, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 840 HORIZON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
840 HORIZON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 HORIZON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 840 HORIZON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Deltona
.
Does 840 HORIZON STREET offer parking?
No, 840 HORIZON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 840 HORIZON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 HORIZON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 HORIZON STREET have a pool?
No, 840 HORIZON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 840 HORIZON STREET have accessible units?
No, 840 HORIZON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 840 HORIZON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 840 HORIZON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 840 HORIZON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 840 HORIZON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Deltona 1 Bedrooms
Deltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with Balcony
Deltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Maitland, FL
Apopka, FL
Four Corners, FL
South Apopka, FL
Bay Hill, FL
Haines City, FL
Glencoe, FL
Cocoa West, FL
Viera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FL
Holly Hill, FL
Bithlo, FL
Southchase, FL
Forest City, FL
Fairview Shores, FL
Pine Hills, FL
Wedgefield, FL
Tavares, FL
Ponce Inlet, FL
Williamsburg, FL
South Daytona, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College