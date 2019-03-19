All apartments in Deltona
840 HORIZON STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

840 HORIZON STREET

840 Horizon Street · No Longer Available
Location

840 Horizon Street, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Remarkably affordable 3 bed 1 bath on corner lot. New paint and carpet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 HORIZON STREET have any available units?
840 HORIZON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 840 HORIZON STREET have?
Some of 840 HORIZON STREET's amenities include dishwasher, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 HORIZON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
840 HORIZON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 HORIZON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 840 HORIZON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 840 HORIZON STREET offer parking?
No, 840 HORIZON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 840 HORIZON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 HORIZON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 HORIZON STREET have a pool?
No, 840 HORIZON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 840 HORIZON STREET have accessible units?
No, 840 HORIZON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 840 HORIZON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 840 HORIZON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 840 HORIZON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 840 HORIZON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
