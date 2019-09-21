All apartments in Deltona
805 ROCKHILL STREET
805 ROCKHILL STREET

805 Rockhill Street · No Longer Available
Location

805 Rockhill Street, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully remodeled three bedroom home with entry foyer, inside laundry room, new kitchen with cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances, granite countertop. Covered parking with attached storage building. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 ROCKHILL STREET have any available units?
805 ROCKHILL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 805 ROCKHILL STREET have?
Some of 805 ROCKHILL STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 ROCKHILL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
805 ROCKHILL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 ROCKHILL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 805 ROCKHILL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 805 ROCKHILL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 805 ROCKHILL STREET offers parking.
Does 805 ROCKHILL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 ROCKHILL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 ROCKHILL STREET have a pool?
No, 805 ROCKHILL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 805 ROCKHILL STREET have accessible units?
No, 805 ROCKHILL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 805 ROCKHILL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 ROCKHILL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 805 ROCKHILL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 ROCKHILL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
