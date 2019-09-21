805 ROCKHILL STREET

Beautifully remodeled three bedroom home with entry foyer, inside laundry room, new kitchen with cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances, granite countertop. Covered parking with attached storage building. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
