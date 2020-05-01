755 Trafalgar St.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

2 bed 2 bath home - Freshly painted 2 bedroom, 2 bath home. This home has a dining room as well as an eat in kitchen. There is a 1 car garage and a screened in porch off the kitchen.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5652070)