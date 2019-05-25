714 Red Coach Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bed 2 Bath Home Pet Friendly Double Car Garage OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY MAY31st 2:30-3:30PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.



Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or come check out our open House on Friday May 31st from 2:30 to 3:30pm.



This home is a 2 bedroom 2 bath with ceramic floors throughout the home. The home has na large fenced in back yard, a screen in back porch and 2 car garage. Great neighborhood close to schools, shopping, Sunrail and I-4. Comes with central air, stove, fridge, dishwasher and washer/dryer hook ups.



The cost to move in is $1150 first month and $1150 security deposit. We do allow pets; there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.



Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.



(RLNE4918691)