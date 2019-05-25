All apartments in Deltona
Last updated May 25 2019

714 Red Coach Ave.

714 Red Coach Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

714 Red Coach Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed 2 Bath Home Pet Friendly Double Car Garage OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY MAY31st 2:30-3:30PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.

Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or come check out our open House on Friday May 31st from 2:30 to 3:30pm.

This home is a 2 bedroom 2 bath with ceramic floors throughout the home. The home has na large fenced in back yard, a screen in back porch and 2 car garage. Great neighborhood close to schools, shopping, Sunrail and I-4. Comes with central air, stove, fridge, dishwasher and washer/dryer hook ups.

The cost to move in is $1150 first month and $1150 security deposit. We do allow pets; there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

(RLNE4918691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Red Coach Ave. have any available units?
714 Red Coach Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 714 Red Coach Ave. have?
Some of 714 Red Coach Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Red Coach Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
714 Red Coach Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Red Coach Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 Red Coach Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 714 Red Coach Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 714 Red Coach Ave. offers parking.
Does 714 Red Coach Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 Red Coach Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Red Coach Ave. have a pool?
No, 714 Red Coach Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 714 Red Coach Ave. have accessible units?
No, 714 Red Coach Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Red Coach Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 Red Coach Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 714 Red Coach Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 714 Red Coach Ave. has units with air conditioning.

