709 Waterfall Circle

Fantastic home in quiet safe neighborhood. Large backyard and spacious interior. Two car garage with ample parking. New roof and AC unit recently put in. Minutes away from Interstate 4, shopping and parks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
