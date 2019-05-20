All apartments in Deltona
Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:34 PM

695 JENA DRIVE

695 Jena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

695 Jena Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE HOUSE RECENTLY REPAINTED INSIDE HAS SCREENED IN PORCH ON BACK, FENCED BACK YARD, NICE NEIGHBOR HOOD CLOSE TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS THAT ARE CLOSE BY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 695 JENA DRIVE have any available units?
695 JENA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 695 JENA DRIVE have?
Some of 695 JENA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 695 JENA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
695 JENA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 695 JENA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 695 JENA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 695 JENA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 695 JENA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 695 JENA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 695 JENA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 695 JENA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 695 JENA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 695 JENA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 695 JENA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 695 JENA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 695 JENA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 695 JENA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 695 JENA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
