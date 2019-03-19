All apartments in Deltona
690 Rookery Ave

690 Rookery Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

690 Rookery Avenue, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed/ 2 bath remodeled home ready to move in. 1 car garage. Call or text for a showing. 407-373-4366

Qualifications:

NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS
CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY
NO LANDLORD DEBT
NO UTILITY DEBT

INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($3,450).

ASSET PROTECTION INSURANCE REQUIRED ($12/MONTH)

No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.

We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee), in the office, or by mail with personal checks or money orders. No cash accepted.

National Real Estate
210 N Bumby Ave Suite B
Orlando FL 32803

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 690 Rookery Ave have any available units?
690 Rookery Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 690 Rookery Ave have?
Some of 690 Rookery Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 690 Rookery Ave currently offering any rent specials?
690 Rookery Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 Rookery Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 690 Rookery Ave is pet friendly.
Does 690 Rookery Ave offer parking?
Yes, 690 Rookery Ave offers parking.
Does 690 Rookery Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 690 Rookery Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 Rookery Ave have a pool?
No, 690 Rookery Ave does not have a pool.
Does 690 Rookery Ave have accessible units?
No, 690 Rookery Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 690 Rookery Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 690 Rookery Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 690 Rookery Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 690 Rookery Ave has units with air conditioning.
