Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
669 LEAR TERRACE
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:06 AM

669 LEAR TERRACE

669 Lear Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

669 Lear Terrace, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom, 1.5 baths, Tile throughout the home. Home has been well cared for.. Living room, Dining room and Family room, Corner lot. Landscaped, Easy access for most local amenities. Ready for new tenants, No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 669 LEAR TERRACE have any available units?
669 LEAR TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 669 LEAR TERRACE have?
Some of 669 LEAR TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 669 LEAR TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
669 LEAR TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 669 LEAR TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 669 LEAR TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 669 LEAR TERRACE offer parking?
No, 669 LEAR TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 669 LEAR TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 669 LEAR TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 669 LEAR TERRACE have a pool?
No, 669 LEAR TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 669 LEAR TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 669 LEAR TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 669 LEAR TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 669 LEAR TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 669 LEAR TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 669 LEAR TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
