3 Bedroom, 1.5 baths, Tile throughout the home. Home has been well cared for.. Living room, Dining room and Family room, Corner lot. Landscaped, Easy access for most local amenities. Ready for new tenants, No Pets.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 669 LEAR TERRACE have any available units?
669 LEAR TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 669 LEAR TERRACE have?
Some of 669 LEAR TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 669 LEAR TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
669 LEAR TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.