---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/855942d005 ---- Deltona office space on busy Deltona Boulevard. Seven seperate office spaces, and a reception area. Two bathrooms, one handicap accessible.
City Water Electric Duke Energy
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 667 Deltona Blvd have any available units?
667 Deltona Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 667 Deltona Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
667 Deltona Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.