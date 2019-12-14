All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 647 ELWOOD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
647 ELWOOD STREET
Last updated December 14 2019 at 3:41 PM

647 ELWOOD STREET

647 Elwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

647 Elwood Street, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Split Floor Plan, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat in Kitchen, Large open Kitchen With Island, Dual Sinks, Dual Pantries, and Appliances Included: Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Disposal, Inside Utility Room with washer and dryer hookups, Master Bathroom has Separate Garden Tub and Shower, Carpet & Tile Flooring Throughout, Vaulted Ceilings, Walk in Closets, Open Patio, Large Back Yard, Pets Ok, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 2005/ 2088 Sqft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 ELWOOD STREET have any available units?
647 ELWOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 647 ELWOOD STREET have?
Some of 647 ELWOOD STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 ELWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
647 ELWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 ELWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 647 ELWOOD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 647 ELWOOD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 647 ELWOOD STREET offers parking.
Does 647 ELWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 647 ELWOOD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 ELWOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 647 ELWOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 647 ELWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 647 ELWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 647 ELWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 647 ELWOOD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 647 ELWOOD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 647 ELWOOD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College