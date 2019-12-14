647 ELWOOD STREET

Amenities

4/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Split Floor Plan, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat in Kitchen, Large open Kitchen With Island, Dual Sinks, Dual Pantries, and Appliances Included: Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Disposal, Inside Utility Room with washer and dryer hookups, Master Bathroom has Separate Garden Tub and Shower, Carpet & Tile Flooring Throughout, Vaulted Ceilings, Walk in Closets, Open Patio, Large Back Yard, Pets Ok, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 2005/ 2088 Sqft