Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
628 Sagamore Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
628 Sagamore Dr.
628 Sagamore Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Deltona
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location
628 Sagamore Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
- This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. The home has a 2 car garage. There is a formal living room. Split floor plan. Interior laundry. Home features a spacious master bedroom.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4606497)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 628 Sagamore Dr. have any available units?
628 Sagamore Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Deltona, FL
.
Is 628 Sagamore Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
628 Sagamore Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Sagamore Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 628 Sagamore Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Deltona
.
Does 628 Sagamore Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 628 Sagamore Dr. does offer parking.
Does 628 Sagamore Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Sagamore Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Sagamore Dr. have a pool?
No, 628 Sagamore Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 628 Sagamore Dr. have accessible units?
No, 628 Sagamore Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Sagamore Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 Sagamore Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 628 Sagamore Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 Sagamore Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
