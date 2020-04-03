All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 550 APOLLO AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
550 APOLLO AVENUE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:41 AM

550 APOLLO AVENUE

550 Apollo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

550 Apollo Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 4/1/2020

PLEASE USE THE FOLLOWING LINK TO SUBMIT ALL APPLICATIONS:

https://apply.link/2QAcH5C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 APOLLO AVENUE have any available units?
550 APOLLO AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 550 APOLLO AVENUE have?
Some of 550 APOLLO AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 APOLLO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
550 APOLLO AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 APOLLO AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 550 APOLLO AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 550 APOLLO AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 550 APOLLO AVENUE offers parking.
Does 550 APOLLO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 APOLLO AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 APOLLO AVENUE have a pool?
No, 550 APOLLO AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 550 APOLLO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 550 APOLLO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 550 APOLLO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 APOLLO AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 550 APOLLO AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 APOLLO AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDeltona 2 Bedroom Apartments
Deltona Apartments with ParkingDeltona Dog Friendly Apartments
Deltona Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLHeathrow, FL
Forest City, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLSouth Daytona, FLTitusville, FLCape Canaveral, FLWekiwa Springs, FLWildwood, FLMerritt Island, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College