Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
529 Ferdinand Ave
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
529 Ferdinand Ave
529 Ferdinand Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Deltona
Location
529 Ferdinand Avenue, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
529 Ferdinand Ave Available 07/10/20 529 Ferdinand Ave Deltona FL 32738 - Immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath SFH 2 car garage large fenced back yard
Large screened back porch
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4126298)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 529 Ferdinand Ave have any available units?
529 Ferdinand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Deltona, FL
.
Is 529 Ferdinand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
529 Ferdinand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Ferdinand Ave pet-friendly?
No, 529 Ferdinand Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Deltona
.
Does 529 Ferdinand Ave offer parking?
Yes, 529 Ferdinand Ave offers parking.
Does 529 Ferdinand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Ferdinand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Ferdinand Ave have a pool?
No, 529 Ferdinand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 529 Ferdinand Ave have accessible units?
No, 529 Ferdinand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Ferdinand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 Ferdinand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 529 Ferdinand Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 Ferdinand Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
