Deltona, FL
3484 Commerce Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3484 Commerce Avenue
3484 Commerce Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
3484 Commerce Avenue, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage. RV and/or boat storage. Fenced in yard. Screened patio. Pets considered.
New carpet in bedrooms, tile in living area.
Master bedroom with ensuite
$80 App. Fee per adult, $149 Admin Fee $1,200 Min Sec Dep.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3484 Commerce Avenue have any available units?
3484 Commerce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Deltona, FL
.
What amenities does 3484 Commerce Avenue have?
Some of 3484 Commerce Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 3484 Commerce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3484 Commerce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3484 Commerce Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3484 Commerce Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3484 Commerce Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3484 Commerce Avenue offers parking.
Does 3484 Commerce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3484 Commerce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3484 Commerce Avenue have a pool?
No, 3484 Commerce Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3484 Commerce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3484 Commerce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3484 Commerce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3484 Commerce Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3484 Commerce Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3484 Commerce Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
