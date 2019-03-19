All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 3484 Commerce Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
3484 Commerce Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3484 Commerce Avenue

3484 Commerce Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3484 Commerce Avenue, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage. RV and/or boat storage. Fenced in yard. Screened patio. Pets considered.
New carpet in bedrooms, tile in living area.
Master bedroom with ensuite

$80 App. Fee per adult, $149 Admin Fee $1,200 Min Sec Dep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3484 Commerce Avenue have any available units?
3484 Commerce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 3484 Commerce Avenue have?
Some of 3484 Commerce Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3484 Commerce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3484 Commerce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3484 Commerce Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3484 Commerce Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3484 Commerce Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3484 Commerce Avenue offers parking.
Does 3484 Commerce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3484 Commerce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3484 Commerce Avenue have a pool?
No, 3484 Commerce Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3484 Commerce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3484 Commerce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3484 Commerce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3484 Commerce Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3484 Commerce Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3484 Commerce Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College