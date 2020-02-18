All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 3248 AMBER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
3248 AMBER
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:05 AM

3248 AMBER

3248 Amber Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3248 Amber Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICELY MAINTAINED Property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3248 AMBER have any available units?
3248 AMBER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 3248 AMBER have?
Some of 3248 AMBER's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3248 AMBER currently offering any rent specials?
3248 AMBER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3248 AMBER pet-friendly?
No, 3248 AMBER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 3248 AMBER offer parking?
Yes, 3248 AMBER offers parking.
Does 3248 AMBER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3248 AMBER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3248 AMBER have a pool?
No, 3248 AMBER does not have a pool.
Does 3248 AMBER have accessible units?
No, 3248 AMBER does not have accessible units.
Does 3248 AMBER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3248 AMBER has units with dishwashers.
Does 3248 AMBER have units with air conditioning?
No, 3248 AMBER does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDeltona 2 Bedroom Apartments
Deltona Apartments with ParkingDeltona Dog Friendly Apartments
Deltona Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLHeathrow, FL
Forest City, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLSouth Daytona, FLTitusville, FLCape Canaveral, FLWekiwa Springs, FLWildwood, FLMerritt Island, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College