Deltona, FL
3248 AMBER
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:05 AM
3248 AMBER
3248 Amber Street
No Longer Available
3248 Amber Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICELY MAINTAINED Property
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 3248 AMBER have any available units?
3248 AMBER doesn't have any available units at this time.
Deltona, FL
.
What amenities does 3248 AMBER have?
Some of 3248 AMBER's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 3248 AMBER currently offering any rent specials?
3248 AMBER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3248 AMBER pet-friendly?
No, 3248 AMBER is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Deltona
.
Does 3248 AMBER offer parking?
Yes, 3248 AMBER offers parking.
Does 3248 AMBER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3248 AMBER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3248 AMBER have a pool?
No, 3248 AMBER does not have a pool.
Does 3248 AMBER have accessible units?
No, 3248 AMBER does not have accessible units.
Does 3248 AMBER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3248 AMBER has units with dishwashers.
Does 3248 AMBER have units with air conditioning?
No, 3248 AMBER does not have units with air conditioning.
