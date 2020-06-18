All apartments in Deltona
3220 Alling Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

3220 Alling Court

3220 Alling Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3220 Alling Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Arbor Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3220 Alling Court Deltona FL · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1841 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,841 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5826214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 Alling Court have any available units?
3220 Alling Court has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3220 Alling Court have?
Some of 3220 Alling Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 Alling Court currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Alling Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Alling Court pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Alling Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 3220 Alling Court offer parking?
Yes, 3220 Alling Court does offer parking.
Does 3220 Alling Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 Alling Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Alling Court have a pool?
Yes, 3220 Alling Court has a pool.
Does 3220 Alling Court have accessible units?
No, 3220 Alling Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Alling Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3220 Alling Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3220 Alling Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3220 Alling Court has units with air conditioning.
