All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 3218 Roland Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
3218 Roland Dr.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

3218 Roland Dr.

3218 Roland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3218 Roland Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
on-site laundry
3218 Roland Dr. Available 07/03/20 REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN DELTONA - REMARKABLE HOME FOR RENT IN DELTONA
3218 ROLAND DRIVE
DELTONA, FL 32738
Rent: $1,100/month
3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms
Updates Include: Tile Flooring, Windows, Counter Tops, Sinks and Faucets, Water Heater. Spacious floor plan. Large living room. Inside Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Hookups. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by ASDF 1234 LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 999-6791. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $1,200, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on the contents of the application, we may have to collect an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one months rent. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE3908864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 Roland Dr. have any available units?
3218 Roland Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 3218 Roland Dr. have?
Some of 3218 Roland Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3218 Roland Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3218 Roland Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 Roland Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3218 Roland Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3218 Roland Dr. offer parking?
No, 3218 Roland Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3218 Roland Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3218 Roland Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 Roland Dr. have a pool?
No, 3218 Roland Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3218 Roland Dr. have accessible units?
Yes, 3218 Roland Dr. has accessible units.
Does 3218 Roland Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3218 Roland Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3218 Roland Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3218 Roland Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College