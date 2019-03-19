3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET - Deltona Lakes - Volume ceilings in this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home makes this home feel spacious. Nice eat-in kitchen with center island and plenty of room at the breakfast bar. Large over-sized lot and 2 car attached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET have any available units?
3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET have?
Some of 3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.