Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET - Deltona Lakes - Volume ceilings in this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home makes this home feel spacious. Nice eat-in kitchen with center island and plenty of room at the breakfast bar. Large over-sized lot and 2 car attached garage.