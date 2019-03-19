All apartments in Deltona
3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET

3151 Shallowford Street · No Longer Available
Location

3151 Shallowford Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET - Deltona Lakes - Volume ceilings in this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home makes this home feel spacious. Nice eat-in kitchen with center island and plenty of room at the breakfast bar. Large over-sized lot and 2 car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET have any available units?
3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET have?
Some of 3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET offers parking.
Does 3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET have a pool?
No, 3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3151 SHALLOWFORD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
