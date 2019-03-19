All apartments in Deltona
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3104 UTAH DRIVE

3104 Utah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3104 Utah Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4/2.5, 2 Car Garage, Two Story Single Family Home, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen, Bonus Room/ Additional Living Space, Large Open Kitchen w/ Island, 2 Pantries, and Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Disposal, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Hookups, Master Bedroom has 2 Large Walk-in Closets, Master Bathroom has Dual Sinks, with Garden Tub and Separate Shower, Tile and Laminate Wood Throughout Home, Vaulted Ceilings, Open Wood Deck, Fenced Backyard, Pets Ok, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 2004/ 2215 Sqft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 UTAH DRIVE have any available units?
3104 UTAH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 3104 UTAH DRIVE have?
Some of 3104 UTAH DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 UTAH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3104 UTAH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 UTAH DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3104 UTAH DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3104 UTAH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3104 UTAH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3104 UTAH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 UTAH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 UTAH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3104 UTAH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3104 UTAH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3104 UTAH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 UTAH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3104 UTAH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3104 UTAH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3104 UTAH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

