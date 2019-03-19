3091 Verbena Drive

Amenities
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/730280?source=marketing
We are not currently accepting Section 8.
Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $25 per month per pet fee.
First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.
YEAR BUILT: 2005
SCREEN PORCH: No
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: No
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Washer/Dryer can be rented for an additional $25/month
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: Tile and Luxury Vinyl Plank
FENCED YARD: No
POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: Volusia County Water and Sewer
GAS COMPANY: Florida Public Utilities
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC:
SCHOOLS:
-ELEMENTARY: Timbercrest Elementary
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Galaxy Middle
-HIGH SCHOOL: Deltona High School
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES:
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,250, Last Month's Rent: $1,250, Available 11/10/18
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
