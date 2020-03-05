All apartments in Deltona
3090 UTAH DRIVE

3090 Utah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3090 Utah Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this recently updated 3/2 in Deltona Lakes. Home features spacious eat-in kitchen and 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3090 UTAH DRIVE have any available units?
3090 UTAH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 3090 UTAH DRIVE have?
Some of 3090 UTAH DRIVE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3090 UTAH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3090 UTAH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3090 UTAH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3090 UTAH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 3090 UTAH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3090 UTAH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3090 UTAH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3090 UTAH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3090 UTAH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3090 UTAH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3090 UTAH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3090 UTAH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3090 UTAH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3090 UTAH DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3090 UTAH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3090 UTAH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

