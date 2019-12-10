All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 3090 Courtland Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
3090 Courtland Blvd
Last updated December 10 2019 at 11:37 PM

3090 Courtland Blvd

3090 Courtland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3090 Courtland Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Single Family House 3/2, open floor concept. Tile throughout, close to everything. Make this your home today. 3x monthly rental income, $65 applicaiton fee, no past evictions. Please text 321-368-4834 for application and showing details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3090 Courtland Blvd have any available units?
3090 Courtland Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 3090 Courtland Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3090 Courtland Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3090 Courtland Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3090 Courtland Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 3090 Courtland Blvd offer parking?
No, 3090 Courtland Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3090 Courtland Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3090 Courtland Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3090 Courtland Blvd have a pool?
No, 3090 Courtland Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3090 Courtland Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3090 Courtland Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3090 Courtland Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3090 Courtland Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3090 Courtland Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3090 Courtland Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College