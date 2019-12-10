Single Family House 3/2, open floor concept. Tile throughout, close to everything. Make this your home today. 3x monthly rental income, $65 applicaiton fee, no past evictions. Please text 321-368-4834 for application and showing details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3090 Courtland Blvd have any available units?
3090 Courtland Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 3090 Courtland Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3090 Courtland Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.