Last updated April 30 2020 at 1:22 AM

2935 Arrendonda Drive

2935 Arrendonda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2935 Arrendonda Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed/1 bath home ready to move in.

Call, text, or email me for a viewing. 407-373-4366 ONLY SELF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE 7 AM TO 7:30 PM .CONTACT: (407) 602-1029 Property: #1302124 for instructions. For application questions text/call/email:

Kendrick Laboy (407) 373-4366 / kendrick@nationalrealestate.com

Qualifications:

NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS

CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY

NO LANDLORD DEBT

NO UTILITY DEBT

MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 580

INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($3,525).

*** ASSET PROTECTION INSURANCE REQUIRED, $12/MONTH ***

No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.

We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee). No cash accepted.

National Real Estate

210 N Bumby Ave Suite B

Orlando FL 32803

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2935 Arrendonda Drive have any available units?
2935 Arrendonda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 2935 Arrendonda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2935 Arrendonda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2935 Arrendonda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2935 Arrendonda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2935 Arrendonda Drive offer parking?
No, 2935 Arrendonda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2935 Arrendonda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2935 Arrendonda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2935 Arrendonda Drive have a pool?
No, 2935 Arrendonda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2935 Arrendonda Drive have accessible units?
No, 2935 Arrendonda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2935 Arrendonda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2935 Arrendonda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2935 Arrendonda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2935 Arrendonda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

