Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
2911 Harper St
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:45 AM

2911 Harper St

2911 Harper Street · No Longer Available
Location

2911 Harper Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newer Home, Built in 2018!!! ***MOVE- IN SPECIAL, CALL FOR DETAILS*** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Includes refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Call or text to schedule a showing.

407-373-4366 Kendrick Laboy

Qualifications:

NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS
CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY
NO LANDLORD DEBT
NO UTILITY DEBT
MINIMUN CREDIT SCORE OF 580

INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($4,500).

*** ASSET PROTECTION INSURANCE REQUIRED, $12/MONTH ***

No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.

We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee), in the office, or by mail with personal checks or money orders. No cash accepted.

National Real Estate
210 N Bumby Ave Suite B
Orlando FL 32803

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 Harper St have any available units?
2911 Harper St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2911 Harper St have?
Some of 2911 Harper St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2911 Harper St currently offering any rent specials?
2911 Harper St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 Harper St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2911 Harper St is pet friendly.
Does 2911 Harper St offer parking?
Yes, 2911 Harper St offers parking.
Does 2911 Harper St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 Harper St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 Harper St have a pool?
No, 2911 Harper St does not have a pool.
Does 2911 Harper St have accessible units?
No, 2911 Harper St does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 Harper St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2911 Harper St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2911 Harper St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2911 Harper St has units with air conditioning.
