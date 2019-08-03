All apartments in Deltona
Last updated August 3 2019 at 9:33 AM

2905 Cottondale Dr

2905 Cottondale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2905 Cottondale Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3/2 is available for immediate move in. Kitchen has granite countertops, tile throughout the home, split floor plan. Call or text with questions or to schedule a showing.

Call or Text for a showing 407-373-4366 Kendrick

Qualifications:

NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS
CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY
NO LANDLORD DEBT
NO UTILITY DEBT
MINIMUN CREDIT SCORE OF 580

INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($3,900).

*** ASSET PROTECTION INSURANCE REQUIRED, $12/MONTH ***

No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.

We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee), in the office, or by mail with personal checks or money orders. No cash accepted.

National Real Estate
210 N Bumby Ave Suite B
Orlando FL 32803

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

2905 Cottondale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Some of 2905 Cottondale Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
2905 Cottondale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 2905 Cottondale Dr is pet friendly.
No, 2905 Cottondale Dr does not offer parking.
No, 2905 Cottondale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 2905 Cottondale Dr does not have a pool.
No, 2905 Cottondale Dr does not have accessible units.
No, 2905 Cottondale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Yes, 2905 Cottondale Dr has units with air conditioning.
