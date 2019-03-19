All apartments in Deltona
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2904 Foxdale Dr

2904 Foxdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2904 Foxdale Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed/ 1 bath home ready to move in. Call or text for a showing. 407-373-4366

Qualifications:

NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS
CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY
NO LANDLORD DEBT
NO UTILITY DEBT

INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($3,300).

WE ACCEPT PETS WITH A $250 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE AND $25 PER MONTH PER PET.MAXIMUM OF 2 PETS. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS PERMITTED.

WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.

No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.

We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee), in the office, or by mail with personal checks or money orders. No cash accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 Foxdale Dr have any available units?
2904 Foxdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 2904 Foxdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Foxdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Foxdale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2904 Foxdale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2904 Foxdale Dr offer parking?
No, 2904 Foxdale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2904 Foxdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 Foxdale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Foxdale Dr have a pool?
No, 2904 Foxdale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2904 Foxdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 2904 Foxdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Foxdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 Foxdale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2904 Foxdale Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2904 Foxdale Dr has units with air conditioning.
