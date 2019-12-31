All apartments in Deltona
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
2840 Beal St
Last updated December 31 2019 at 2:51 AM

2840 Beal St

2840 Beal Street · No Longer Available
Location

2840 Beal Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3/2 Concrete single-family home with fenced in back yard, 2 car garage and ceiling fans in every room. Open kitchen floor plan, huge screened in back porch and washer & dryer hookups. This house is very well maintained.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 Beal St have any available units?
2840 Beal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2840 Beal St have?
Some of 2840 Beal St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 Beal St currently offering any rent specials?
2840 Beal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 Beal St pet-friendly?
No, 2840 Beal St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2840 Beal St offer parking?
Yes, 2840 Beal St offers parking.
Does 2840 Beal St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2840 Beal St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 Beal St have a pool?
No, 2840 Beal St does not have a pool.
Does 2840 Beal St have accessible units?
No, 2840 Beal St does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 Beal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2840 Beal St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2840 Beal St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2840 Beal St does not have units with air conditioning.

