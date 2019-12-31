2840 Beal St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3/2 Concrete single-family home with fenced in back yard, 2 car garage and ceiling fans in every room. Open kitchen floor plan, huge screened in back porch and washer & dryer hookups. This house is very well maintained.



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.