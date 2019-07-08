Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Deltona Lakes. Huge family/kitchen combo with open living room. Bright eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of cabinet storage. Master suite has dual sinks and a garden tub. Enclosed lanai leading out to a very large private fenced back yard. This home has new INTERIOR & EXTERIOR paint :)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2830 BECKWITH STREET have any available units?
2830 BECKWITH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2830 BECKWITH STREET have?
Some of 2830 BECKWITH STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 BECKWITH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2830 BECKWITH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.