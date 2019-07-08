2830 BECKWITH STREET

Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan bathtub range refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Deltona Lakes. Huge family/kitchen combo with open living room. Bright eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of cabinet storage. Master suite has dual sinks and a garden tub. Enclosed lanai leading out to a very large private fenced back yard. This home has new INTERIOR & EXTERIOR paint :)